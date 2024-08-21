Gov. Noem Appoints Joe Fiala as GOED Commissioner

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem appointed Joe Fiala as the Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

“Joe has been a great member of our economic development team for years. He has helped build the strongest jobs market in America, and we’ll keep that work going with him as our Commissioner,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “With Joe’s diligence, his positive outlook, and his ability to build and maintain relationships, I am confident that we will continue to accomplish fantastic things!”

Joe was raised with a ranching background in Custer and Hot Springs in the southern Black Hills. After taking computer science courses at South Dakota State University, he worked in the software industry, including designing business software at Microsoft.

In 2007, Joe entered the field of economic development as the executive director of the local economic development office in Miller. In 2012, he joined GOED as a business development representative and has since served as a director in several areas including research, community development, business development, and partner relations. Throughout his time at GOED, Joe has worked with countless stakeholders on numerous projects totaling billions of dollars in capital investment which have created or retained thousands of good-paying jobs for South Dakotans.

“I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and economic developers across the state to help businesses grow and to positively impact the economy of South Dakota,” said Joe Fiala. “I would like to thank Governor Noem for the opportunity to serve as the Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.”

Joe lives in Miller with his wife, Andrea, who is a high school science teacher. They have two daughters, Kirstyn and Megan. They enjoy spending time outdoors on the farm where Andrea was raised. You can find a photo of Joe Fiala here.

###