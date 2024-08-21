SDAHO noting positive COVID test results up to highest rate since January 2022

From SDAHO:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker shows an 18.1% test positivity rate for the week ending Aug. 10, the highest it has been since January 2022. Wastewater surveillance, “an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread in communities,” demonstrates “very high” viral activity for COVID-19 across the U.S. indicating positivity rates could be even higher than reported test results. CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older receive a 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine.

That does not make me excited to hop on a plane at the end of the week…

2 thoughts on “SDAHO noting positive COVID test results up to highest rate since January 2022”

  2. Came down with the Trump(COVID-19) virus for the first time two weeks ago and then family members came down. We are still dealing with it. It sucks and is all over South Dakota!

