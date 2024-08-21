From SDAHO:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker shows an 18.1% test positivity rate for the week ending Aug. 10, the highest it has been since January 2022. Wastewater surveillance, “an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread in communities,” demonstrates “very high” viral activity for COVID-19 across the U.S. indicating positivity rates could be even higher than reported test results. CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older receive a 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine.
That does not make me excited to hop on a plane at the end of the week…
2 thoughts on “SDAHO noting positive COVID test results up to highest rate since January 2022”
How were they at this time last year?
Was that reported?
I’m not trying to pick a fight with a robot dog here .. just curious.
Came down with the Trump(COVID-19) virus for the first time two weeks ago and then family members came down. We are still dealing with it. It sucks and is all over South Dakota!