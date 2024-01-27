Gov. Noem: From the Warzone at Southern Border
EAGLE PASS, T.X. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem went to the warzone at the southern border. She conducted a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety, met with the Texas National Guard and state troopers, and received a briefing from Border Patrol agents. Governor Noem conveyed to the Texas officials that South Dakota stands with them and that the nation is with them.
“Every time that I come to the southern border, it is clear that the situation has deteriorated more and more. Texas has carved out a small zone of security in the middle of this warzone,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Now, the Biden Administration is undermining them. Not only is Joe Biden failing to secure the border – he is actively trying to stop Governor Abbott and Texas from the work that they are doing to secure the border. South Dakota stands with them, and we will continue to do everything we can to help secure the border.”
Yesterday, Governor Noem joined 24 Republican governors in supporting Governor Abbott’s efforts to secure the Southern Border.
“If we lose this country, where will we go? What other nation in the world is better or Freer? We must do all that we to defend the United States of America so that we can keep it safe for our kids and our grandkids,” continued Governor Noem.
Governor Noem was the first governor to send National Guard soldiers to help defend the Southern Border nearly three years ago. Last summer, she once again sent 50 South Dakota National Guard soldiers to Texas to help them secure the border.
This past August, Governor Noem also participated in a press conference at the Southern Border and viewed the warzone from the air in a helicopter. A video can be found here.
“Every time that I come to the southern border, it is clear that the situation has deteriorated more and more.“ Kristi Noem
Gee… maybe it’s time to stop going down there.
Gee, maybe it’s time to start doing something about it.
Sounds like a job for a Caveman.
Oh dear! The manufactured drama! As a former Texan and guard member. Governor Noem and Abbot shall we activate and deploy the entire Texas National Guard Forces to engage the enemy at the border? TXARNG used to have the 49th Armored Division being the largest in the free world during the Cold War but since reorganization we have the US Regular Army 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss but getting authorization is a little more complicated.
The political ads would be amazing! Governor Noem could sell action figures of herself!
Really?
REALLY?
It is NOT a war zone and trying to pretend that it is is insulting to every soldier who has ever actually served in an actual war zone.
Would you rather be stationed on the Texas/Mexico boarder today or Mosul in 2004?
One of these is was a war zone, the other – not so much.
Seriously – she viewed the “Warzone” from a helicopter? I’m sure she took fire. I’m sure that she witness the active battles that are happening on our southern boarder and saw all the wounded.
Except that isn’t happening.
Have there been deaths and injuries at the southern boarder? Yeah – and almost all of them have been because soldiers have been in car accidents.
Not Shot.
Not firefights.
They ran into ditches, trees, and/or other cars.
Is boarder security a serious issue? YES.
Does it need to be addressed? YES.
Should the guard be on the southern boarder? Maybe? Probably? But they should be working with boarder patrol and coordinating with the experts who actually know the laws they are supposed to be enforcing.
Are they in a war zone? No. Unless you also say that the national guard on maneuvers around Kadoka is also in a war zone.
“laws they are supposed to be enforcing.”
That is the solution right there. But mumblin-stumblin Joementia isn’t doing that, so Texas has to pick up that ball and run it.
Conventiomally attractive but constantly attention seeking Governor says increasingly outlandish things to attract the attention of leading GOP candidate who couldnt even be bothered to debate. Must be nice.
maybe it isn’t a war zone, but it should be
barbed wire, landmines, watchtowers and M240s would stop the invasion
Yes, using land mines on non-combatant civilians. Why didnt anyone else think of this, herp derpington?
Pre-combatants.
Fixed this for you.
You realize that would be a War Crime don’t you?
Like, seriously? The kind of stuff WE (i.e. the United States) has gone after people for in Africa, the Mideast, and South Asia for?