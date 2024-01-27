Gov. Noem: From the Warzone at Southern Border

EAGLE PASS, T.X. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem went to the warzone at the southern border. She conducted a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety, met with the Texas National Guard and state troopers, and received a briefing from Border Patrol agents. Governor Noem conveyed to the Texas officials that South Dakota stands with them and that the nation is with them.

“Every time that I come to the southern border, it is clear that the situation has deteriorated more and more. Texas has carved out a small zone of security in the middle of this warzone,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Now, the Biden Administration is undermining them. Not only is Joe Biden failing to secure the border – he is actively trying to stop Governor Abbott and Texas from the work that they are doing to secure the border. South Dakota stands with them, and we will continue to do everything we can to help secure the border.”

The warzone at the border deteriorates more and more every time I come down here. Texas is doing what they can, but they need Biden to stand WITH them, not get in their way. pic.twitter.com/CI7LVCf8D7 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 26, 2024

You can find photos and videos of the boat tour here.

Yesterday, Governor Noem joined 24 Republican governors in supporting Governor Abbott’s efforts to secure the Southern Border.

“If we lose this country, where will we go? What other nation in the world is better or Freer? We must do all that we to defend the United States of America so that we can keep it safe for our kids and our grandkids,” continued Governor Noem.

Governor Noem was the first governor to send National Guard soldiers to help defend the Southern Border nearly three years ago. Last summer, she once again sent 50 South Dakota National Guard soldiers to Texas to help them secure the border.

This past August, Governor Noem also participated in a press conference at the Southern Border and viewed the warzone from the air in a helicopter. A video can be found here.

###