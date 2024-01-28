Faction of the SDGOP trying to turn party into promoter of what they read on facebook versus group concerned with winning elections

This evening I had more than one State GOP Central Committee member shoot me over a copy of the packet they received regarding the State GOP’s upcoming Central Committee Meeting on February 10th in Pierre at the Ramkota. The usual things are in there, including the agenda, prior meeting minutes, proxy forms, and possible bylaw amendments.

And there are a pile of resolutions. Unfortunately.

The reason I say unfortunately, is that it looks like your crazy uncle who you can’t invite to Thanksgiving anymore is a member of the state central committee, and they’ve been sending in a pile of memos that they want the Republican State Central Committee front as if everyone believes them. Reading them, it seems every time someone scrolled through Facebook, they sent out an e-mail to all of their friends saying they’re mad about the damn gubmint and we need to do something. Reality notwithstanding.

In case you want to read a sampling of what this ‘axis of boobs’ is going to try to embarrass the GOP with on Feb 10th:

“WHEREAS of the four (4) defendants in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case, two (2) were acquitted and the other two (2) were not found guilty after revelations that they were essentially entrapped by the FBI; and

WHEREAS the FBI has targeted concerned parents who have been outspoken at school board meetings for surveillance;”

WHEREAS the Democrat Party has weaponized the Dept of Justice to violate the Sixth Amendment right of Americans to a speedy trial for their unarmed protesting the outcome of the 2020 election, and many of whom were guilty of nothing more serious than the misdemeanor of criminal trespass of the US Capitol;

WHEREAS the grassroots activists of the Republican Party of South Dakota have made it abundantly clear that electronic election procedures are not to be trusted, including further complications of modern systems that complicate, belabor, and slow down our election processes;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the South Dakota Republican Party State Central Committee members applaud counties that are willing and able to implement voting procedures that do not require the use of machines.

Seriously? They want the SDGOP to be the vehicle of facebook crazy trying to claim that people trying to kidnap a Governor were entrapped by the FBI, and are also monitoring people for speaking at school boards (Skipping the part where in the Whitmer case 2 took a deal and pled guilty, Two other men were later found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to possess weapons of mass destruction, and in state court three other men were later convicted of felony counts of gang membership, providing material support to terrorism, and illegal weapons possession.).

And the January 6th attack on the US Capitol where they had to move Congresspeople to secure facilities was just “a protest,” AND we’re all supposed to go back to hand counting of ballots, because the machines cannot be trusted?

They also threw one in there how CO2 pipelines are going to suffocate us, and create rivers filled with “carbonic acid.” …nevermind it hasn’t happened in 50 years of Co2 pipelines.

WHAT DO THESE PEOPLE HAVE AGAINST WINNING ELECTIONS that they feel the other 90% of Republicans who associate with the party need to get behind this embarrassing nonsense?

I must not get it. Am I supposed to understand that Republicans are supposed to capitulate to an effort to convert the SDGOP from an organization that helps candidates win elections into one that loses them? Because I can’t see any other purpose to this silliness.

The SDGOP has had an unparalleled run of electoral success in South Dakota, by electing candidates whose beliefs and values we all share as Republicans for the common betterment of us all.

And now we have those who believe that the party should be getting behind anything they read on-line (whether it’s disinformation or just nuts) and the party should be there to reinforce their beliefs, and to blazes with anyone who disagrees with them. Nevermind those of us who believe the party’s job is actually electing candidates.

Seriously – before they decide to embarrass us all and try to force the South Dakota Republican Party to front this silliness, why don’t the people who truly believe this go ahead and run in a primary election themselves on these views and see how they do? I would LOVE for them to go and test the message on their own to prove their point. Vote for me! The Whitmer kidnappers were entrapped! January 6 was just a prayer circle! Paper ballots only! Please. Go try that message with voters and tell the group how you were received.

If they win, they can come back and tell me “I told you so,” and I’ll be happy to shut my mouth on how they’re embarrassing the other 270,000 Republicans in the state.

But until then, make sure you reach out to your local Republican elected officials and Central Committee members, tell them to show up at the meeting at 9am at the Ramkota in Pierre on January 10th so we can continue having an organization who gets people elected instead of preventing it.