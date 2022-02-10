Thank you, Mr. President. I appreciate your friendship and support over the years.
We’d love to have you back on July 4th for fireworks! pic.twitter.com/u1cpizP9wu
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 8, 2022
Thank you, Mr. President. I appreciate your friendship and support over the years.
We’d love to have you back on July 4th for fireworks! pic.twitter.com/u1cpizP9wu
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 8, 2022
9 thoughts on “Gov Noem on Twitter, highlighting early Trump endorsement”
Are all of his rioters welcome too? Let’s have some real fireworks – right Kristi?
I see members of DFP are infiltrating this forum. Bringing hate and discontent.
Perhaps you didn’t see the January 6th videos that virtually everyone else watched. If you did, you would have noticed some of that “hate and discontent”.
For someone who likes to complain about riots, it sure is rich that Gov. Noem is the one inviting him to Mount Rushmore. The very guy who encouraged the insurrection, and now wants to pardon the rioters.
You have a problem with hate and discontent? I doubt it.
I never thought I would see the day that Republicans openly back traitors to democracy.
But yet you have no problem with the 500+ riots and billions of dollars in damage, assaults, and murders that occurred in the summer of 2020? Those were all legitimate “peaceful” protest….right ?
Anonymous writes: “But yet you have no problem with the 500+ riots and billions of dollars in damage, assaults, and murders that occurred in the summer of 2020?”
You are wrong yet again. And I am certain you can live with that.
The Toxic Two
Gross
This is all the more reason to vote for anyone else.