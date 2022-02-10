Do we really want to add clones into the state constitution? Because that’s where it all went wrong in Star Wars Episode 2.

I have a bad feeling about this.
State Representative and Gubernatorial wannabe Steve Haugaard has new legislative measure that he wants South Dakotans to vote on. And anyone who has seen the Star Wars prequel trilogy knows that it’s just opening up a can of worms.
2022 South Dakota Legislature
House Joint Resolution 5003
Introduced by: Representatives Haugaard (prime), Jensen (Phil), and Randolph and Senator Frye-Mueller
A JOINT RESOLUTION, proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election a new section to Article VI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to the definition of a human being.
Be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the State of South Dakota, the Senate concurring therein:
Section 1. That at the next general election held in the state, the following amendment to Article VI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, as set forth in section 2 of this Joint Resolution, which is hereby agreed to, shall be submitted to the electors of the state for approval.
Section 2. That Article VI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, be amended with a NEW SECTION to read:
§ 30. Human being–Definition. The term, human being, means each member of the species homo sapiens, at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization or cloning, or other moment at which a member of the species comes into being.
Haugaard’s measure proposes to recognize all members of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life including the moment of fertilization or cloning. Did Haugaard never see Star Wars Episode 2, Attack of the Clones?
The whole thing is about a secret clone army commissioned by the Jedi being grown in tanks. When the Jedi forces were overwhelmed by the droid army, Yoda shows up with the clone army to save the day… Only to have the pre-programmed clones ordered by Supreme Chancellor Palpatine to kill the Jedi in the next movie, Star Wars Episode 3.
And from there it led to the downfall of the Republic, and into 2 decades of rule by the Empire.
Does that all sound kind of dumb? It should. Because Episode 2 easily had the worst writing of all the Star Wars movies, and Episode 3 was only marginally better.
But it’s still not as dumb as asking for cloning to be put in the South Dakota State Constitution.
This is a strange piece of legislation.
Also, just the other day my wife and I were talking about changing our political strategies and we were stumped at what to do. I was like, “hey, why don’t I give Roger Stone a call?” Then, she said, “no need, hang on, let’s just consult Episode II.”
And remember, those were all clones of Jango Fett, father of Boba Fett. And Boba got thrown into the Sarlaac pit. And then the emperor initiated Order 66 and the clones turned on the Jedi.
All things we need to consider.
Someone protect the younglings.
“Because Episode 2 easily had the worst writing of all the Star Wars movies, and Episode 3 was only marginally better.”
Episode 3 is a masterpiece and George Lucas’s crowning achievement, and Episode 8 has worse writing than Episode 2. It seems like about a third of Episode 8 is devoted to Finn and Rose’s “codebreaker” sideshow, which ultimately serves no purpose except to get a vast majority of the resistance killed by exposing their escape plan. It just doesn’t make sense that we’re still supposed to see Poe as some kind of hero after his disastrous mutiny.
Episode 8 is about 75 minutes of good film dragged out into a 2.5-hour debacle.
Granted, Episode 2 had the SECOND-worst writing of all the Star Wars movies, including both Ewok movies, the animated Clone Wars theatrical release, and even the unintentionally hilarious 1978 holiday special.
Good reminder that the season finale’ of Book of Boba Fett is out today.
Who voted for these idiots ?
Fellow ‘ publicans Can’t blame it on the few Demos left
The “moment of fertilization” is the actual worrying part. We all know a fetus can’t survive outside the womb at the moment of fertilization so I don’t see how you can call that a human. It’s a clump of cells that will eventually become a human.
But I know that if Noem brought this legislation it would be the greatest thing ever in her fight to protect birth.
anonymous at 11:14, YOU could not survive alone outside of city limits. If you don’t believe it, just try it: go outdoors, naked, alone, unarmed, and see how long you last all by yourself.
Does that mean you are not human?
Nah I was actually on that TV show and did just fine.
…go outdoors, naked…..
Trying to get people who disagree with you jailed. Slick.
“””But I know that if Noem brought this legislation it would be the greatest thing ever in her fight to protect birth.”””
I throw the BS flag on that statement.
wrong movie.
Y’all seemed to have missed The Island (2005)
It’s about a bunch of clones who don’t know they are clones, who were created to provide organs for their owners.
