Thune: Biden Prioritizes Pet Projects Instead of Addressing Rampant Supply Chain Crisis
“The administration’s hostility to traditional energy production has helped drive energy prices up, which is aggravating our supply chain and inflation crises.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today called out the Biden administration for focusing on pet projects instead of addressing the country’s rampant supply chain crisis. Thune noted that some ocean carriers are refusing to transport certain goods, such as South Dakota agricultural products, and he discussed his recent legislation that would address the problem and create a more level playing field for producers.
3 thoughts on “Thune: Biden Prioritizes Pet Projects Instead of Addressing Rampant Supply Chain Crisis ”
The senator does a lot of whining these days. Did we hear a peep from him when the Repub dear leader ranted about wind farms, which we have many large ones in this state?
Gasoline prices up about a buck since senileJoe came on board.
Have you not heard of demand increasing a good’s price? Yep, now that so many Americans are getting back out there, doing things like driving to work and going on vacation, there is a lot more demand for gas.