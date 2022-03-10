Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed 16 bills into law:
- SB 4 revises provisions related to a written certification for the medical use of cannabis.
- SB 12 revises the annual report on medical cannabis by the Department of Health to the Legislature.
- SB 14 revises provisions related to the confidential list of medical cannabis cardholders maintained by the Department of Health.
- SB 23 revises the definition of bona fide practitioner-patient relationship.
- SB 27 revises the provisions regarding the denial or nonrenewal of a patient registry identification card.
- SB 52 makes an appropriation for the replacement of the Richmond Lake spillway and for the general maintenance and repair of other state-owned dams.
- SB 64 makes appropriations from the water and environment fund and its revolving subfunds for various water and environmental purposes.
- SB 67 makes an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to improve and repair infrastructure around Lake Alvin and Newell Lake.
- SB 73 provides for the use of artificial light and night-vision equipment while hunting coyotes and other predators.
- SB 93 revises certain provisions related to the use of epinephrine and supraglottic airway devices by ambulance services.
- SB 176 revises provisions regarding self-propelled agriculture units.
- HB 1083 provides a partial property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of certain veterans.
- HB 1130 specifies taxation, authorization, and standards of practice for the sale of travel insurance.
- HB 1153 revises the number of class hours required to obtain a responsible broker’s license.
- HB 1169 modifies the licensing of barbers.
- HB 1195 directs the Indian Education Advisory Council to make an annual report to the Governor and the State-Tribal Relations Committee.
Governor Noem has signed 102 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
###