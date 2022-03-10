After some quiet rumors that she would not be running again for this seat, but could opt to move over to the House, State Senator Julie Frye Mueller filed paperwork with the Secretary of State this week to run again for District 30 State Senate. Mueller already has a challenger in State Representative Tim Goodwin who intends to move up to the Senate in what is sure to be a hard fought primary.
This race may be a test of how bizarre the actions of an elected official must be to be voted out of office, as Mueller has certainly had her share over the course of the last two years.
Among her actions has been a crusade against school handbooks, telling parents not to sign or to click “accept” to school handbooks – Because you will be giving permission to vaccinate or give transgender surgery to your children.
And let’s not forget the bizarre ‘dynamic duo’ interview she gave at the Pillow Guy Symposium:
You can watch the video for yourself by clicking here.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
This one will be entertaining to watch, to say the least.
7 thoughts on “D30 Primary is ON between Tim Goodwin & Julie Frye Mueller”
If the people of this district care about being effectively represented, Goodwin is the clear choice.
Anonymous at 8:55… But the entertainment value should count for something.
“They do the transgender.”
So eloquent. So succinct. I can’t believe people vote for this woman.
It’s individuals like Frye in the party that make the rest of us look bad.
Take a close look and if you’re honest with yourself, you’ll know (or see) there are a LOT of bad actors in our party! We moved to South Dakota because, on paper and the internet, we liked the Republican-to-Democrat ratio not only in Pierre, but also in the counties and local municipalities.
While I don’t agree with a huge majority of the Democrat party and its platform, I do respect them for they show who they are and what they intend to do. I was even considering voting for Billy Sutton because I found him to be genuine.
With the Republicans, now knowing what I’ve observed coming out of Pierre and local politics, I have to wonder if I’m meeting a true Republican or just another former Democrat who changed parties to get elected due to having an “R” behind their name.
When you refer to “Frye”, I am assuming you are referring to Senator Frye-Muellelr and not her sister. If you are going to make comments as you did, then I ask that you provide examples to back up your statement.
“When you refer to “Frye”, I am assuming you are referring to Senator Frye-Muellelr and not her sister.”
I’m pretty sure that one shoe isn’t falling very far from the other.
actually watching the video clip, is it true the schools can arrange or perform non-emergent exams and interventions without parental consent?
Like cavity searches, pelvic exams for STDs, pregnancy testing, drug testing, nasal-swabs for influenza and Covid, throat swabs for strept?
It’s one thing if it’s an emergency and the school has to call an ambulance to take the child to a hospital, and then obtaining consent becomes the hospital’s problem.
Testing for other things without notifying the parents doesn’t seem right to me. It’s one thing if a child is found unconscious and the school nurse administers glucagon or narcan, or a child can’t breathe and needs epinephrine. Emergencies are emergencies. But this “non-emergent” business is worrisome.