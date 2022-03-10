So will we know if there is sufficient evidence to move forward with impeachment before the parties select candidates?

Lost amongst the din of the current battles going on within the legislature, much of it caused by House Appropriations, is another House Committee, albeit one which has met sparingly over the course of session.

The House Select Committee on Investigation was formed to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist to move forward with an impeachment motion against the Attorney General for the circumstances surrounding the traffic accident in which a man was killed.

After Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch declared back in February 2021 – a full year ago – that “It is crucial that we create an open, transparent, and fair process for all parties involved,” to the general public, the process has been anything but.

With battles over the secrecy of who even voted for the special session, as well as executive session, after executive session, after executive session, it seems at most times that we’re not sure they’re going to move forward with any public decision, much less provide an open and transparent process during the 2022 legislative session.

In fact, based on what has happened to date, it seems like this process might just drag out through the party convention/nomination process itself.

In the meantime, the GOP appears to most definitely have activity in the race for Attorney General.

Former Attorney General Marty Jackley has been actively running for the office, announcing for the race in the Spring of 2021, and aggressively pursuing it. SInce then, Jackley has secured the endorsements of at least 59 State’s Attorneys, 63 Sheriffs, and has raised hundreds of thousands in campaign donations.

And in case you forgot, the Attorney General and Governor Noem put to rest any rumors of remaining rivalry over the 2018 election with mutual endorsements in the 2022 election.

But lest you think there isn’t a race at this point, put those notions away. Because by all appearances, while no official announcement has been made, there is very much an active campaign either on the part of the current Attorney General, Jason Ravnsborg, or on his behalf, with an eye to his re-election.

For months, while not always choosing to headline, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been an active participant in many Republican events, speaking at the 2021 Young Republican Convention, and participating in this years’ Republican Day at the Capitol. Ravnsborg was also in attendance at a Trump Rally in Texas, where he received a shout-out from the podium by former President Trump.

And there has also been a concerted effort to place delegates favorable to the former Attorney General into the Republican Convention Nomination process which will take place this June.

Nebraska-based website “Dakota Free Press” noted in January that Ravnsborg was spotted meeting in Brookings “reviewing the South Dakota Republican Party bylaws and talking about county central committees, delegates, precincts, and open seats.” There have also been reports that members of the Patriot Ripple Effect group based out of Sioux Falls (with members in Brookings), have been actively working efforts to install Ravnsborg-friendly delegates in a stealth effort to prepare for his official entrance into the race.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg himself is remaining mum at the moment on any official announcement, which may be part of his legal strategy to rebuff efforts at the impeachment.

Given the pace with which the House of Representatives is conducting their investigation, versus the dwindling number of days until the Republican Convention (107 as of today), the strategy may be to run the clock down, and swoop in with a concerted effort to capture the nomination.

So far, that speculation doesn’t seem all that crazy.