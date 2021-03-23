59 County State’s Attorneys Endorse Jackley

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA: Marty Jackley announced today that he has received the endorsement of State’s Attorneys from 59 counties in South Dakota so far.

“The county State’s Attorneys are on the front lines prosecuting crimes to keep South Dakota families safe, and I am honored to have their support,” said Marty Jackley.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said, “Marty’s return to the Attorney General’s office would mean exactly what it always has…hard work, integrity, and old-fashioned South Dakota leadership by example. I am thrilled to see him come back as a partner because he embodies the professionalism and values that South Dakota deserves from its Attorney General.”

Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said, “Marty is a proven leader for South Dakota. As Attorney General, he worked tirelessly to support State’s Attorneys across South Dakota to ensure they received the assistance needed to keep their communities safe. I appreciate his willingness to serve and lead our law enforcement efforts again as the next Attorney General.”

Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy said, “Marty’s proven experience and record as Attorney General, United States Attorney, and as a State’s Attorney is why he has my full support to be our next Attorney General.”

The South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association named Marty the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2008, and they presented him with their Distinguished Service Award in 2019.