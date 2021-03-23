Thune: Republicans Will Continue to Defend Minority Party’s Rights to Forge Bipartisanship, Compromise

“I encourage my colleagues to think about that time when they will be in the minority again – and to ask themselves whether they really want to eliminate their voices, and the voices of their constituents, in future policy battles.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Democrats’ ongoing threats to get rid of the legislative filibuster. He emphasized the importance of the filibuster in the Senate and the vital role it plays in maintaining bipartisan cooperation and forcing compromise between the two parties. Thune also noted that the elimination of the legislative filibuster would significantly erode the fair representation the American people expect from Congress.