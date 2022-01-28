Jackley for Attorney General raises $272k, against $20.5k of expenses.

Marty Jackley seems pretty serious about wanting his former job back. Because he’s done a pretty good job of raising money over the course of the last year.

Marty Jackley for AG 2021 Filing by Pat Powers on Scribd

In a filing made yesterday/this morning, the Marty Jackley for Attorney General campaign reports that they raised $272,055.00, with $20,492.00 of expenses/contributions.

Lots of interesting people on the list, including former Attorneys General Mark Barnett & Larry Long, legislators including Arch Beal, Gary Cammack, and Mike Weisgram, and Sioux Falls City Councilors Greg Neitzert, Christine Erickson and Mayor Paul Ten Haken. Also donating to the Jackley campaign are two former first ladies, Pat Miller and Mary Dean Janklow.