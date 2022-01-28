School & Lands Contest: Greenfield raises $3700, spends $8200, Youngberg raises $1600, spends $6400

The year-end filings from the competing candidates for the office of School & Lands show not entirely dissimilar fundraising results from both candidates. Both put in seed money in the form of personal loans, raised a little, and had front end expenses for their campaigns.

Here are the filings for your own review. First Greenfield:

Greenfield Campaign Disclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

Brock started with $11,526.41, and added $3,200.00, plus a $3,000 loan, and a $500 contribution. He spent $8,182.55, and ended with $10,047.41

and Youngberg:

Jordan Youngberg Disclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

Jordan didn’t transfer any cash from his Senate account yet (sitting on $2,500 last I looked), raised $1,600 ($1,000 from himself) and loaned himself $6,358.73. Against that, he spent $6,358.73, leaving himself a balance of $1,600.

In these races, these aren’t huge amounts of money they’re dealing with, and neither has raised enough to be considered dominant, so I’m not sure how much difference it makes on the campaign trail, as their largest expenses are going to be gasoline until we get past knowing who the convention delegates are.