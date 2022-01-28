Historic fundraising: Governor Noem announces over $11.8 million raised cycle-to-date heading into her re-election year

Governor Noem reported $8.5 million raised across all committees in the most recent reporting period

PRESS RELEASE

JANUARY 28, 2022

Pierre, SD – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that her campaign raised over $11.8 million cycle-to-date across all committees. This total includes over $8.5 million raised across all committees in the 2021 Year-End Reports. Governor Noem has over $7.3 million cash on hand across all committees.

The total amount raised and cash on hand is the largest ever by any South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, incumbent or challenger, heading into an election year.

“I’m humbled and grateful by the support that Lt. Governor Rhoden and I have gotten for our re-election campaign. We’ll continue to work hard for the people of South Dakota and campaign hard over the next ten months to earn their trust for another four years,” Governor Noem said.