Release: 63 Sheriffs Endorse Jackley

63 Sheriffs Endorse Jackley
Pierre, South Dakota: Marty Jackley announced today that he has received the endorsement of 63 of the 66 Sheriffs in South Dakota.
“When South Dakotans need help it is often the Sheriff and their Deputies who respond to protect us. No matter what crime, the time of day or the weather conditions they answer that call. Time and again as Attorney General and a State’s Attorney, I have called upon Sheriffs to testify and to help bring justice for victims in courtrooms across our State. I am proud to have served with them, and I appreciate their strong support,” said Jackley.
Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis said, “Marty has been at our side tackling crime head on as Attorney General, US Attorney and a State’s Attorney which is why so many of us in law enforcement are standing behind him now. With his proven record we know what kind of Attorney General he will be for all of South Dakota.”
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said, “Marty has always been a strong partner with our Sheriffs, and he has my full support to be our next Attorney General.”
“Marty Jackley will be an Attorney General South Dakotans can be proud of. He is a conservative who shares our values,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson. “Marty’s steady hand of leadership and clear vision for the Attorney General’s office is what we need now.”
Jackley announced he is running for Attorney General in 2022 earlier this month. Last week Jackley announced he had the endorsement of State’s Attorneys from 59 of the 66 counties in South Dakota.
Sheriffs Endorsing Jackley
|Aurora- David Fink
Beadle- Doug Solem
Bennett- Paul Williams
Bon Homme- Mark Maggs
Brookings- Martin Stanwick
Brown- Mark Milbrandt
Brule- Darrell Miller
Buffalo- Wayne Willman
Campbell- Lacey Perman
Charles Mix- Randy Thaler
Clark- Robert McGraw
Clay- Andy Howe
Codington- Bradford Howell
Corson- Alan Dale
Custer- Marty Mechaley
Davison- Steven Brink
Day- Ryan Rucktaeschel
Deuel- Cory Borg
Dewey- Dan Assman
Douglas- Jon Coler
|Edmunds- Todd Holtz
Fall River- Robert Evans
Faulk- Kurt Hall
Gregory- Timothy Drey
Haakon- Fred Koester
Hamlin- Chad Schlotterbeck
Hand- Shane Croeni
Hanson- Brandon Wingert
Harding- Wyatt Sabo
Hughes- Darin Johnson
Hutchinson- James Zeeb
Jackson- Matt Haugen
Jerauld- Jason Weber
Jones- Rich Sylva
Kingsbury- Steven Strande
Lake- Tim Walburg
Lawrence- Brian Dean
Lincoln- Steve Swenson
Lyman- Steve Manger
Marshall- Damien Bahr
McCook- Mark Norris
|McPherson- David Ackerman
Meade- Ron Merwin
Mellette- Mike Blom
Miner- Rob Eggert
Minnehaha- Michael Milstead
Moody- Troy Wellman
Oglala-Lakota- Joe Herman
Perkins- Kelly Serr
Potter- Curtis Hamburger
Roberts- Tyler Appel
Sanborn- Tom Fridley
Spink- Frank Krumm
Stanley- Brad Rathbun
Sully- Bill Stahl
Todd- Barry Bailey
Tripp- Shawn Petit
Turner- Steven Luke
Union- Dan Limoges
Walworth- Joshua Boll
Yankton- Jim Vlahakis
Ziebach- Gary Cudmore
3 thoughts on “Release: 63 Sheriffs Endorse Jackley”
This is a really big swing taken in the first inning or maybe even during batting practice.
Reggie Jackson became Mr October because he said there is always the right time to stir the drink.
Agree seems a little early. I suspect that’s why Thom hasn’t endorsed yet. Some of these guys still have to work with DCI and the AG’s office… seems wise that Thom would hold off until next year. Not at all surprised that Jackley will get their support – just seems like an early move.
I guess Hyde County SO is sticking with his guy.