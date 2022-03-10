Governor Noem is first Statewide Candidate certified for ballot.

While the State House of Representatives is having an issue with considering the Governor’s initiatives, the Secretary of State’s office is apparently moving things through for our State’s Chief Executive, as Governor Noem’s petitions are the first that have been certified for the election ballot.

You don’t see Jamie Smith or Steve Haugaard as filed and certified for the ballot, and it’s a testament to the level of commitment of her campaign staff and volunteers that she’s the first one out of the gate.

Currently, no other statewide elected candidates have their petitions certified, although I’m sure we’ll see at least a couple more in the coming days.