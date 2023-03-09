Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law

Gov. Noem Signs
19 Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Noem signed the following 19 bills into law:
- SB 20 authorizes the awarding of deobligated grants in accordance with policies of the Board of Water and Natural Resources;
- SB 46 enhances the penalty for petition circulation perjury;
- SB 48 enhances the penalty for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer;
- SB 52 updates certain provisions regarding the Department of Corrections and the authority of the Secretary of Corrections;
- SB 62 amends provisions regarding delivery of electronic insurance documents;
- SB 102 requires the continued maintenance of the official list of candidates prior to an election;
- SB 143 raises the revenue threshold for a required audit of a water development district;
- SB 147 changes provisions regarding the appointment of legislators to represent South Dakota in the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement;
- SB 179 revises provisions related to the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority;
- SB 188 adds a provision related to the use of a designated refrigerant;
- SB 200 authorizes participation in contracts by certain board members and employees of water districts;
- HB 1029 revises certain provisions regarding the county zoning and appeals process;
- HB 1112 modifies provisions for a statewide runoff election;
- HB 1121 expands the definition of a pesticide dealer;
- HB 1132 revises provisions regarding the duties of the medical marijuana oversight committee;
- HB 1147 provides for the organization of townships or fractions of townships;
- HB 1150 provides a medical cannabis patient a registry identification card fee waiver in certain circumstances;
- HB 1158 bans counterfeit airbags; and,
- HB 1210 modifies the use of conservation district special revenue fund monies and provides an appropriation therefor.
Governor Noem has signed 97 bills into law and vetoed 1 this legislative session.
