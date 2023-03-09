Senate Bill to take convicted sex offenders out of classrooms headed to Governor. Pischke, Randolph only votes in favor of rapists in the classroom.

Senate Bill 168 to keep convicted violent rapist offenders out of the classroom sailed through both the State House and Senate this session, despite the objections of a couple of legislators who apparently were challenged in keeping rapists away from a pool of potential victims:

The bill was inspired by a situation in Newell, South Dakota. Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, who represents the area, told lawmakers that a 19-year-old who had been twice convicted of second-degree forcible rape was sitting in a classroom at Newell High School. and.. The student is in the classroom now,” said Jason Glodt, a lobbyist representing South Dakotans Protecting Students. and.. Some parents had already pulled their students from the school district, and Johnson had to counsel his two daughters ages 14 and 17 that if they were ever confronted by a sexual predator that they “should fight like hell.” “A violent rapist should not be in our schools,” he said.

Read the story here at Dakota Scout.

In Senate Education Committee, Senator Tom Pischke cast the only vote against the bill and in favor of rapist rights, expressing concern over the constitutionality of the measure. However, when the bill reached the Senate Floor, Pischke flip/flopped and cast a no vote.

Yesterday on the House floor, the bill almost passed unanimously for those present.. except for Freedumb Caucus Vice-Chairman Tony Randolph, who cast a lone No vote on the House Floor on taking a 19-year-old man who had been twice convicted of second-degree forcible rape out of a school building with 14 year olds girls.

It is shocking that 2 Republican legislators would ignore several planks in the Republican platform with regards to providing a wholesome educational setting (4.2), protecting the public (7.1), and providing citizens with a crime-free environment (7.2).

Not to mention that they would vote to keep a violent rapist in a classroom with kids.