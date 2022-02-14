Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed nine bills into law:
- SB 9 revises the definition of a designated caregiver.
- HB 1028 updates certain provisions related to the licensure of optometrists.
- HB 1050 repeals obsolete lease requirements for the Black Hills Playhouse.
- HB 1070 clarifies certain provisions of the rural access infrastructure improvements grant program.
- HB 1076 permits certain municipalities to elect aldermen at large.
- HB 1106 provides for the security and privacy of certain personally identifiable information for judicial officers.
- HB 1107 establishes a process for requesting records prepared or maintained by court services officers.
- HB 1108 revises provisions related to driving under the influence.
- HB 1109 revises a provision related to the review of the master jury list.
Governor Noem has signed 40 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
###
One thought on “Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law”
Fluff
No substance