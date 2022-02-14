South Dakota’s US Senator John Thune is joining with Congressman Steve Scalise to call on Joe Biden to remove mandates on masking for toddlers:
As parents ourselves, we are outraged that the federal government is using taxpayer money to make children as young as 2 years old have to wear face masks.
Head Start facilities provide early education services to low-income children through 1,600 facilities across the country, including in South Dakota and Louisiana. The Biden administration is now requiring Head Start grant recipients to mask toddlers at all times – even if they’re outside on the playground.
The decision to mask or not mask a toddler should be made by a parent or guardian, not Joe Biden. Not only is this decision to police schoolyard activities yet another affront to parents’ rights by the Biden administration, even worse is nothing about this nationwide policy is based on science or common sense.
8 thoughts on “Senator Thune, Rep. Steve Scalise: The decision to mask or not mask a toddler should be made by a parent or guardian, not Joe Biden.”
Americans are thirsty for strong leadership, integrity, and honesty in the process.
Since when have you cared about integrity? Seems to me being “in the know” on conspiracy theories and an unearned sense of importance are what really drive you, John.
Says an anonymous troll on The Internet?
My name is John, and I approved this message.
Because I have integrity and I’m not afraid to sign my name to my writing?
We deserve no fundamental rights when it comes to raising our kids. I mean come on, why do parents deserve to have a say when the government is making rules or mandates in the “best interest of the kids”. Guess that only applies to kids from divorced parents……
The decision to put a toddler in a car seat should be made by a parent or guardian, not Joe Biden.
Your comment makes zero sense…
I just got back from the Fish Hatchery here in Spearfish. My (home schooled, mask-less) kids, wife, some friends, and I hiked up around the cliff face where the old mort pit is located. While we were up there, a Bald Eagle sat perched on a tree about 20 feet from us (the tree was growing from the bottom of the cliff face), straight ahead. I found myself contemplating the phrase, “unearned sense of importance”. I thought to myself, is this another way of saying that I should have low self esteem?
My final thought over the course of that 20 seconds was, “I wonder of this winner has the same requirement of the women/men she/he dates.”
And then I thought of how cool it would be to see that Eagle pick-up a fish.
