Senator Thune, Rep. Steve Scalise: The decision to mask or not mask a toddler should be made by a parent or guardian, not Joe Biden.

South Dakota’s US Senator John Thune is joining with Congressman Steve Scalise to call on Joe Biden to remove mandates on masking for toddlers:

As parents ourselves, we are outraged that the federal government is using taxpayer money to make children as young as 2 years old have to wear face masks.

Head Start facilities provide early education services to low-income children through 1,600 facilities across the country, including in South Dakota and Louisiana. The Biden administration is now requiring Head Start grant recipients to mask toddlers at all times – even if they’re outside on the playground.

The decision to mask or not mask a toddler should be made by a parent or guardian, not Joe Biden. Not only is this decision to police schoolyard activities yet another affront to parents’ rights by the Biden administration, even worse is nothing about this nationwide policy is based on science or common sense.