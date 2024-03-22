Gov. Noem Signs Budget into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1259 and SB 52 into law, which make up the budget for the State of South Dakota for the remainder of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025.

“This is a budget that prioritizes the people of South Dakota, not government projects,” said Governor Noem. “I was proud to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle to create a balanced budget that focuses on the core functions of state government.”

Governor Noem also signed SB 51, which revises property tax levies for school districts and to revise the state aid to general and special education formulas.

Governor Noem has signed 233 bills into law this legislative session and VETOED none. There are no bills awaiting action by the governor.

###