Gov. Noem Signs Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed six medical cannabis and hemp bills into law. Implementing these bills will be part of Governor Noem’s focus on implementing a safe and responsible medical cannabis program that is the most patient-focused in the country.

SB 19 permits certain facilities to establish reasonable restrictions related to the medical use of cannabis.

SB 21 revises provisions related to the revocation of a medical cannabis registry identification card.

SB 24 establishes a maximum number of cannabis plants that may be cultivated by a medical cannabis cardholder.

SB 26 revises the definition of practitioner for purposes of the medical cannabis program.

SB 118 establishes provisions related to the testing of medical cannabis.

SB 201 revises provisions regarding industrial hemp.

Governor Noem had previously signed an additional 18 medical cannabis bills into law during the 2022 legislative session.

Governor Noem has signed 180 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.

