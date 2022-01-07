Gov. Noem to Deliver 2022 State of the State on Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. – On Tuesday, January 11, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the 2022 State of the State Address. The address will take place at 1:00 pm CT/12:00 pm MT in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The address will be livestreamed on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem

WHAT: Governor Noem to deliver 2022 State of the State

WHEN: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 1:00 pm CT/12:00 pm MT

WHERE: South Dakota House of Representatives

WATCH: SDPB, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem

