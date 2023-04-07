Gov. Noem to President Biden: “We’ll See You in Court”
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in court” over the Biden Administration’s proposed reimagination of Title IX, which exists to protect equal opportunities for girls.
“South Dakota will not allow this to stand. We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports. President Biden, we’ll see you in court,” Governor Noem tweeted.
Last year, Governor Noem signed the toughest bill in the nation to protect girls’ sports. She followed that action by leading a letter co-signed by 15 Republican governors urging the Biden Administration not to take this action.
6 thoughts on “Gov. Noem to President Biden: “We’ll See You in Court””
Thank you Governor Noem for standing up for what is right and the female athletes!
So willing to spend our tax dollars on lawsuits that go nowhere-/fireworks politcal rally at Mt Rushmor
So, you are against women’s sports and title IX and you agree with men playing in women’s sports??
Have to love seeing the state waste more money, if it isn’t a lawsuit over fireworks it’s worrying about how others are living their lives. Title 9 is a federal law, the supremacy clause is clear, Kristi should understand it by know, she’s lost every lawsuit she brought. It isn’t for the state to decide, agree with it or not. It has been held up in court rulings dating back to the 60’s. If institutions get federal aid, they are under federal jurisdiction.
Once again, the governor is running headlong into a legal battle that she won’t win, or one that involves other states that are presently litigating (and on her side). All of this is her pandering on an issue that she has amplified and made critically important to her base when it actually has little effect because her focus is on such a very small minority of vulnerable children.
She takes her advice from her crazy Chief of Staff who is steeped in all things involving reproductive rights and the endocrine system. A 2020 SCOTUS decision has already laid the foundation for a civil rights claim for transgender students. A handful of federal circuit courts have actually followed this decision on a Title IX basis. Just this week SCOTUS refused to allow a W. Virginia ban go into effect. This should be a sign (to most people – not politicians) that whatever Noem thinks she’s going to do is a waste of time and money because it won’t help her cause.
Also, the fact that the US Dept. of Education is in the process of tailoring a limited ban that will be based on fairness in competition is actually the fairest approach. Many on the LGBT side won’t be happy, but the fact is that where biology and the law meet in sports, balancing accepted civil rights principles and fairness in competition is the preferred goal.
But of course, this is not good fit for her megaphone style.
Our Republican Socialist Governor has no problems spending other people’s money on another wasteful political pandering court battle. A solution searching for a problem is the SDQP way. Not a fiscal conservative!