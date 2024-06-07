Gov. Noem’s Freedom Works Here Wins ANOTHER National Award

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s Freedom Works Here Ad, “Kiss My Abacus,” won a national award for Art Direction at this year’s Telly Awards. Previously, the “Bright Side” ad also won a national award at this year’s Reed Awards.

“Freedom Works Here tells South Dakota’s inspiring story to the entire nation,” said Governor Noem. “Freedom-loving folks from across America are recognizing that South Dakota really is the best state for them, for their businesses, and for their families. And I am proud that these ads are receiving so much national recognition.”

Freedom Works Here is the most successful workforce recruitment campaign in South Dakota history. Over 10,000 people have started the process to move to South Dakota, and thousands are already here!

To learn more, visit FreedomWorksHere.com.

