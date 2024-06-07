SD Searchlight has article on SDGOP convention. It’s going as anticipated.

SD GOP Chair John Wiik leads discussion on GOP Platform Amendments

From S.D. Searchlight comes an article on this weeks’ Republican Convention.

It’s going about as well as expected, as members of the hard right claim to the media that they’re being sidelined and oppressed. (insert eyeroll here, and cue the world’s smallest violin):

“There is a lot of frustration from the grassroots people who have come to partake in the convention,” said Rep. Karla Lems, R-Canton, who won her primary. She said some of those people feel party officials are attempting to sideline the everyday Republicans who make up the base of the party. And.. “They believe themselves to be the base, but they don’t take into account the other 80% of registered Republicans,” Powers said. “They are by no means reflective of the views of South Dakota Republicans as a whole.” He said the allegation that some people at the convention are being sidelined is “silliness.” “If they have the votes, they can do what they want,” Powers said.

It’s not often I have to point out that well-to-do legislators probably should not consider themselves oppressed in any way, but, yeah. I don’t think PAC funding Karla Lems has been sidelined or oppressed.

And everyday Republicans are not here. It’s activists only, because everyday Republicans are in the fields, watching kids play ball, and doing everything EXCEPT being at a Republican Convention on a Friday in June.

With that being said.. Then there’s Phil Jensen.

…Rep. Phil Jensen, of Rapid City, is challenging Watertown Mayor and former legislator Ried Holien for the position of national committeeman. Jensen said party members want and deserve more deeply conservative leadership. “I want to be a voice for the grassroots,” Jensen said. “These county parties have gotten organized so that they can be represented.”

As I wrote on my website yesterday, as Republicans, it should give us all pause as to what image we want to represent. Because Phil Jensen might be the worst role model to represent South Dakota Republicans. Ever.

If you are unsure what I am referring to, I have a list. And it’s not complete.

And the convention continues to roll on.