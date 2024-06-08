Saturday Morning strater-gizing

So my wife and I sit down at the breakfast nook at the clubhouse, as I get ready to have something before the Republican party convention today, and who is all gathered in a little corner, but Phil Jensen, his wife, and R. Shawn Tornow all chattering away by the table my wife picked.

Funny, but the group quickly scurried away when they noticed us.

This comes amidst rumors this morning of cold feet on Phil’s part in the National Committeeman race. I would assume since the issues I pointed out earlier of his awful candidacy will be laid on him a hundred-fold by the national media, he might be having second thoughts.

We can only be so lucky.