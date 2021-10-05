Governor Kristi Noem interviewed by Breitbart News on border crisis

From Breitbart, Governor Kristi Noem speaks about the crisis on America’s southern border, and how she’s helping governors to the South address it:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Breitbart News that she considers what is happening along the U.S. border with Mexico to be like a “war” and that is why she has deployed South Dakota National Guard troops to help border governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey control the situation.

“Our Guard was there for 60 days,” Noem said in an exclusive interview at Mount Rushmore in late September. “We deployed them down there. When the Texas governor and Arizona governor asked for help and resources, they asked for law enforcement.

Noem said the South Dakota National Guard members came home for a few days in September, but more are deploying back to the border in October.