I get the feeling that Governor Noem does not care for Tim Walz..
Tim Walz is so terribly radical that his own citizen legislature brought legislation to allow certain counties to leave Minnesota and join us here in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/DAXNdvVeUz
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 6, 2024
Walz is no leader. He’s a radical. I served with him in Congress. He pretended to be moderate, then showed his true extremist colors as soon as he became Governor.
South Dakota has been kicking Minnesota’s butt economically for years. Last year, nearly 7,000 Minnesotans moved to…
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 6, 2024
10 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem on our Governor to the East”
Please! Everyone! Look at me! I’m still relevant!
She received 62% of the vote in her last election. Do you even know what “relevant” means, Sap?
You know precisely what I am referring to, Captain Disingenuous. She is still trying to make herself relevant to the Presidential race and desperately tries to remain in someone’s mind. Why be intentionally obtuse like this? What do you get from it?
All you need to do is drive from FARGO N.D. then across the border to Moorhead Minnesota..
It looks like going from America to the Old Soviet Union..in just a few miles..about a 6 minute drive..
As a Service connected disabled Vietnam era Veteran who worked 50 years in the work force three decades with two Pipelines Keystone Trans Canada and Nu Star Kaneb an Independent party County Commissioner 2017-2021..born and raised in Southeastern S.D. With a family of Veterans from the Civil War to Iraq and Afghanistan. And all wars in between.. We must have Trump Vance or it is the END of our country..
I never voted for Draft Dodger Billy Clinton… B.O. Obama or Crooked Hillary..They enjoy starting wars but Never know how to End them.. Four years NO WAR w TRUMP..
If you are a Christian, Catholic, or a Jew you CAN NOT VOTE Democrat..
I was called a BABBY KILLER during and after the Vietnam War up until 1986…
Also unless you have worn the uniform of the United States Military..
Don’t Trash Talk any VETERAN.
YOU DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO DO SO..
Gary S.
You voting for Draft-Dodging Trump then? Funny how his bone spurs never kept him from golfing.
1. No, it wouldn’t be the end of America, you panicky weirdo.
2. Trump also dodged the draft. Funny you forget to mention it.
3. Weird how you dont like people trashing vets, yet support a man who trashed John McCain’s service.
Do better, bud. Pull your head out of your 4th point of contact and think your way out of this corner you clearly didnt think yourself into. And I’m a vet with multiple deployments to Poppy Land, so miss me with trying to deflect all critique because you are a vet.
HF 2423 Bill chief author former MN House Rep. Jeremy Munson a Libertarian who ran as a Republican helped co-found the breakaway and highly ineffective “New Republican Caucus”. There were about 3 or 4 in their caucus and spent their time attacking Republicans and political stunts. Were not taken seriously except by their extreme far right followers.
Last year, nearly 7,000 Minnesotans moved to South Dakota to get their Freedumb like my friend Rick Weibel and other conspiracy enthusiasts. Their former MN communities under Governor Walz restricted their freedumb. Here in South Dakota they are free to sow widespread chaos.
No no no, only if Wyoming and southeastern Montana jump in as well. Absaroka will rise again!
She is melting down. Seriously a bad look that she’s blasted more media snipping at Walz than warning residents to get out of McCook Lake because the river was getting diverted their way.