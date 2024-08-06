Governor Kristi Noem on our Governor to the East

I get the feeling that Governor Noem does not care for Tim Walz..

Tim Walz is so terribly radical that his own citizen legislature brought legislation to allow certain counties to leave Minnesota and join us here in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/DAXNdvVeUz

Walz is no leader. He’s a radical. I served with him in Congress. He pretended to be moderate, then showed his true extremist colors as soon as he became Governor.

South Dakota has been kicking Minnesota’s butt economically for years. Last year, nearly 7,000 Minnesotans moved to…

— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 6, 2024