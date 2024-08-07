How do you tell that a South Dakota politician is done running for office?
Minnesota is a lot more attractive to South Dakotans than South Dakota is to Minnesotans. https://t.co/qajC9blLdR
— Reynold Nesiba (@ReynoldNesiba) August 7, 2024
How do you tell that a South Dakota politician is done running for office?
Minnesota is a lot more attractive to South Dakotans than South Dakota is to Minnesotans. https://t.co/qajC9blLdR
— Reynold Nesiba (@ReynoldNesiba) August 7, 2024
One thought on “Someone is definitely done running in SD.”
Do they need the number for UHaul?
😀
I think South Dakota is just great .. it needs to fix a few things with IT, but we’re on it.