SDGOP replacing Ben Krohmer on ballot; Replacement meeting Monday night at the Mitchell Public Library

Yesterday, District 20 Republican State Representative Ben Krohmer withdrew from the fall ballot at the very last minute, creating the 4th legislative vacancy (3 dems, 1 R) in District 20 in 6 legislative slots for the fall election.

Apparently, no one from D20 wants to be in Pierre!

For Republicans, what does that mean? What is the process? According to an e-mail that went out this morning:

From: Rich Hilgemann

Date: Wed, Aug 7, 2024, 11:25 AM

Subject: D20 replacement meeting notice I am Rich Hilgemann, a region director for the state Republican party, Chairman Wiik has tasked me with running this replacement meeting. I am reaching out because all of you are eligible voters and need to be notified of a replacement meeting to be held on Monday August 12th at the Mitchell Public Library, 221 N. Duff Street in Mitchell, SD. Yesterday afternoon Representative Krohmer withdrew from the 2024 general election ballot. All elected Republicans residing in District 20, and organized county party executive boards are eligible to vote at a replacement meeting. Davison County Republicans have a room booked for us and will also help with credentialing. Credentials will run from 6pm to 7pm.

Nominations and voting starts at 7pm.

Spectators are welcome but I will ask they be seated separately from the credentialed voting block. Those eligible to obtain credentials: There are 2 organized counties in District 20, Jerauld and Davison and their executive boards are eligible as long as they are still registered Republicans in District 20/their counties. District 20 partisan office holders, current Legislators/Senator, county elected officials (Coroner, Sheriff, Auditor, Deeds, Treasurer, Commissioners, State’s Attorney) and precinct people. Nominations and a second will be required to be considered a candidate. Nominating speeches and candidate speeches I believe would be in order, seconding speeches optional. Nominations and seconds can only be made by credentialed voters. I do want to apologize for the short notice and nature of this notice but the deadline for replacement is the day after the meeting so email, social media, and phone calls are what we are relegated to. Also I would ask your help in forwarding this email to those who are eligible but have not seen this email notice or know about the meeting yet. Please feel free to reply to this email with questions or concerns. Thanks!

Rich Hilgemann

In case you’re looking for the specific bylaw passages,

You should also refer to who is on the central committee…

The GOP’s candidate will be voted on, as detailed in Hilgemann’s e-mail and in the bylaws as being the precinct committeepeople (selected at the primary), current officeholders, and the GOP County Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, State Committeeman and State Committeewoman.

RUMOR ALERT: I’m hearing that multiple candidates are rumored to be looking at it, including former vice president of Muth Electric, Terry Sabers, and local Mitchell landlord Boyd Reimnitz. And I’m sure there will be more names flying before Monday’s meeting.

There’s no specific process if someone wants to run to be a candidate, other than showing up and campaigning for the office.. and no requirement that candidates be a precinct people of county central committees. Candidates would just have to be registered Republicans residing in District 20 (Davison, Jerauld, Miner, or Sanborn). While there is no general election at the moment, there may be if Democrats fill the open positions on the ballot.

If Democrats don’t fill on their side? The person chosen Monday night may be the next State Representative from District 20.