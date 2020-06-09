Governor Kristi Noem recognized for steady leadership in times of crisis

Governor Kristi Noem’s leadership during recent national turmoil was recently recognized by National Review in an article as being based in science and fact rather than being driven by media hysteria:

Among the governors whose reputation has clearly been enhanced is South Dakota’s Kristi Noem. The 48-year-old Republican, who still ranches her family’s land, didn’t issue a shelter-in-place lockdown order for her state. “The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety,” she said in a public statement in April. She added that the state and national constitutions “prevent us from taking draconian measures much like the Chinese government has done.”

But that didn’t mean South Dakota didn’t take clear steps to control the virus. Noem issued an executive order in March urging the elderly and those with preexisting conditions to stay home and encouraging employees to practice social distancing and to telework if possible.

Most recently, Noem has acted to reduce tensions over the killing of George Floyd and the resulting protests. The local protests in South Dakota have been peaceful, and the governor says they were “legitimate and raised important concerns.” But in other places people were perpetrating violence in an effort “to shortcut public debates through fear,” she warned. “They want people scared.” She made clear that such behavior wouldn’t be tolerated in South Dakota.

Noem’s steady approach is attracting more national attention. Of course, her critics are still there. Stu Whitney, the media columnist of the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader, dismisses her policy on the virus as “mired in many of the strategies of President Trump” but concedes it has also made her “a darling of right-wing media icons.”