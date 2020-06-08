Gov. Noem Outlines Lessons Learned from COVID-19
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem outlined some of the lessons that South Dakota has learned from our fight against COVID-19. Key quotes from Gov. Noem’s remarks include:
“Perhaps the most significant takeaway so far is that more freedom, not more government, is the answer… Freedom is a better friend of true science than government-centered and government-controlled science. Freedom, not government, is the best friend of innovation. Freedom focuses our politics on persuasion and the intellectual strength of our positions, not on control, coercion or the heavy hand of government. And if someone is interested in the common good in all its iterations and complexities, freedom is the one and only choice.”
“My approach to this virus was to provide South Dakotans with all the information I could and then trust them to exercise their freedom to make the best decision for themselves and their families. We took a unique path – we haven’t locked people up, forced businesses or churches to close, or ordered a statewide shelter in place.”
“The mainstream media attack those who push for freedom and for people to be able to make the best decisions for their families. But politicians who take away people’s freedoms and enforce lockdowns are praised – and shielded from real scrutiny.”
“Some think COVID-19 will accelerate the move of people out of cities. That story is still being written, but one of the few things we know about this virus is that density is one of the key factors contributing to its spread. Because of that, New York and Silicon Valley may look very different in the future.”
“Not all Governors trusted their people, but I did. Different paths mean people have different choices, and South Dakota chose common sense solutions. If you want freedom, personal responsibility, and a government that works for you rather than dictates to you, South Dakota is the place to get it.”
“Our new normal may be very different from the past, but don’t ever forget this one fundamental truth – the windshield is so much bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason. In South Dakota, we always confront adversity and emerge into even greater prosperity. The future – our future – is bright. Hope is in front of us. We will come out stronger than ever before. And to those concerned about what the future might hold for you if you stay where you are right now, come to South Dakota – the air is fresh, the people are free, and the possibilities are endless.”
You can see the full video of Governor Noem’s remarks here and download them here.
Get ready for a resurgence of dubious testing data to continue the imposition of “boil the frog” Sharia law. More prescribed face masks for the non-sick and non-healthcare workers. More prescribed home imprisonment.
The people who are doing this are psychotic, and they will not stop until they have no more options. Be strong, protect yourselves, protect your families.
Given her string of very American decisions lately, we are fortunate to have Governor Noem at this time.
At this point, she has earned my vote in 2022.
How close was the At-Large Election between Theresa Stehly vs Alex Jensen? Well, it was very close, so close, I feel in order to get an honest, ethical, and true result in the name of the “people” – a run off election or an entirely new election should be in order. IF the people truly support and promote fair elections, I would suggest to them that the people themselves either petition for a new election, or partake in a class action lawsuit to force a new election; especially with so many issues with the absentee ballots and the “emergency” we have been under since March 2020. This is why I have spoken out so much against “emergency orders” called by government, cause within those emergencies, corruption lingers.
Here are my assessments of the Theresa Stehly vs Alex Jensen’s At-Large Council Race. Keep in mind I fully understand the ‘under votes’ can swing both ways, both candidates know the rules – but lets be real shall we. In any case, any election that comes down to less than 0.50% should always go to a special election in order to get a true, honest, and ethical election. This result clearly shows the ‘people’ not clearly committed to either candidate for it shows two conflicting results. Below are the real numbers …
At Large Election
Theresa Stehly……….38
Alex Jenson…………..28
Looking deeper into the numbers of the City of Sioux Falls Election, Theresa Stehly won 10 more districts thru out the City. She lost the popular vote by just a mere 110 votes; while I call into question the “Under Vote” in many of the Precinct 1 Area where she could easily have picked up a few more districts plus over take the popular vote. By looking into the number over ballots cast, votes taken, I would assume a ‘recount’ would most likely show she would gain more votes thru the under vote. Theresa Stehly won 58% of the Precincts, to 42% for Alex Jensen.
In the over all popular vote, Alex Jensen won 13,640 to 13,531. But I call into question the # of “under votes” in this race which total 1,631. If we were to look into these votes, and determine if Theresa Stehly had picked up 60% of these votes, she would have won by 216 votes.
Even if she had picked up a mere 55% of the under votes, she would still win by 54 votes. So even if the ‘under votes’ remained 50-50 split, Alex Jensen would still win by 109 popular vote.
So I would assume a recount and a study on how the under vote was determined, would help confirm whom actually won this election, which in my opinion should go to a ‘run off’ due to the result being less than 0.50%.
With such a huge election, one of which I call into question an issue considering not only the “emergency” we have been under for the past 30 days, the extension of the election to June 2, 2020, and the manner of which the Absentee ballots have been utilized, I myself would call forth an entirely “new” election, one where ‘we’ all go to the polls to vote in person, and the only persons whom should vote by absentee ballot should be the citizens on “Military Leave”.
Over the past 30 days, my own government, had told People to “STAY HOME” do not go outside, we had people pushing for Online Voting vs Vote in Person, we were promoting the Absentee Ballots, while all along people were now afraid to leave their home. But ironically, a week before the election, we open up our city, encouraged people to go out and protest, touch each other, and go to the polls. Well … what do you think happens when you scare so many people, cause so much panic you make them believe they will die if they go outside. THEY STAY HOME. PEOPLE do not vote. You just narrowed the field of people whom wished to vote.
Now if that vote was 60% or more as was the case in the Northwest District where Greg Neitzert won by more than a majority, it would not matter; however, in a race decided by such a low margin of votes, where the people could not commonly agree, one that shown two conflicting results, and one where people were led astray, you then partake in a re-count, new election, and you vote in person. I want honest people representing me, and I want a government whom knows its place in this world, one which knows the PEOPLE are the boss, not the government itself.