Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Fish Stories

Fish Stories

By: Gov. Kristi Noem

July 12, 2024

I love fishing. There’s almost no better way to relax, get away from the hubbub of daily life, and connect with the natural beauty all around us. And they taste pretty, good, too! South Dakota is home to some of the best fishing in the country. We have many unique experiences, from river fishing on the Mighty Missouri to the Prairie Lakes in the northeast part of the state – and many more opportunities besides.

Our Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) manages many of these opportunities across the state, especially at our state parks and recreation areas. In fact, their theme for our state parks this year is “Reel in Memories in South Dakota State Parks.” I want to share a few “fish stories” from the work that GFP does. But unlike some “fish stories” that are full of exaggeration and extra twists, these ones are all true!

GFP’s Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls teaches fishing classes for groups and the community. One intern at the Outdoor Campus was teaching a special needs class when one of the kids informed her that “he had experience fishing and baiting the hook, but he really wanted to learn how to take a fish OFF the hook.” He wanted to catch a fish! With 30 seconds left in the class, he hooked a small bluegill and was able to reel it in, take a picture, unhook it (exactly what he was hoping for!), toss it back in, and leave with the biggest smile on his face.

GFP hosts the “Ladies, Let’s Fish” series, which takes place one Thursday a month at the Pelican Lake Recreation Area. The class is led by women from GFP, which provides a safe and supportive environment for women to learn and gain confidence fishing. Fifteen women signed up. They learned how to purchase a fishing license on GoOutdoorsSouthDakota.com – then they learned practical skills like tying knots, fish identification, using different types of tackle, setting up fishing poles, and casting. One lady found tying knots easier than she thought. It rained at the first class, but the women were determined to continue fishing. One of them caught a nice white bass, and the ladies were so excited! They all made plans to continue fishing in the future.

We host all kinds of kids’ fishing competitions and other kid-focused fishing events across the state. 35 youth and 35 adults participated at this year’s 17th Annual Kids Fishing Derby at Oahe Downstream. Lake Herman hosted the annual Casting for Kids tournament – kids of all ages came out to enjoy fishing. The Lake Vermillion Recreation Area hosted Take a Kid Fishing– 17 kids were provided a free tackle box, a fishing poll, a fishing handbook, and a meal of hot dogs and chips, too!

There are all kinds of similar events for our kids at state parks and recreation areas across the state – just check gfp.sd.gov to find out when and where!

One final story shows us how fishing can bring peace and hope, even in very difficult circumstances. LeeAnn Currey is fighting breast cancer, and she participated in the “Casting for Recovery Retreat” last year. This event is open for women with all stages of breast cancer treatment and recovery at no cost.

LeeAnn said that the retreat “was a fun-filled weekend and another way of celebrating life.” She had never fly fished before, but she learned something new and bonded with the other women who were going through their cancer journeys. They all shared a lot of laughs – like when LeeAnn hooked her guide Royce’s cap during one of her casts. But she still caught two fish – and has the pictures to prove it! LeeAnn expressed how humbling the experience was, saying, “I came away with a lighter heart and a smile on my face. It was a weekend I will cherish forever.”

This year’s “Casting for Recovery Retreat” will take place from October 4-6 at NeSoDak in Waubay. Individuals should apply online by July 25, and they will be randomly selected to participate.

I hope that each of you find a chance to get out on the water and “Reel in Memories” this summer. You’ll find peace, some hope, and maybe even a delicious dinner! As the saying goes, “You can’t buy happiness, but you can go fishing – and that’s pretty much the same thing.”

###