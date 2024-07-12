Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Decisions with BIG Impacts

Decisions with BIG Impacts

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

July 12, 2024

BIG Update

President Biden’s performance during the debate a couple weeks ago was very concerning. Americans deserve a Commander in Chief who is up to the task, and it’s clear that Biden is not capable to fulfill the responsibilities of the office. It is not safe for the American people or the future of our country if Biden continues to run the administration.

Strong cognitive health is necessary to carry out everyday activities and make decisions, especially those that impact an entire country and significant world affairs. We should have a leader who we can trust to make those decisions.

BIG Idea

California recently requested authorization for a regulation that would require much of their railway system to become zero-emissions. This decision is not based on evidence and would have drastic effects on rail transportation outside of California. Their request is not feasible and could cripple the supply chain across the United States.

The EPA must reject this unsound policy that will affect the entire nation’s freight rail network. California’s extreme climate agenda cannot be forced on the rest of America.

I questioned Ms. Arias, the chief of the transportation division at California Air Resources Board during a Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing about this detrimental policy.

BIG News

Noncitizens should not be allowed to vote in federal elections, yet dozens of states don’t require proof of citizenship to register to vote. With nearly 25 million noncitizen residents in the U.S. and nearly ten million undocumented immigrants that have crossed our border illegally during Biden’s presidency, we should ensure those who determine the outcome of federal elections are actually U.S. citizens.

I voted to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Proof of citizenship could be shown through identifications like a REAL ID, U.S. passport, military ID, a government-issued photo ID with a birth certificate, or other official documents.

Free, fair, and accountable elections are vital to the survival of our democracy. Only Americans should vote in American elections.

