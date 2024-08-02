Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Let Hogs Run Free!

Let Hogs Run Free

By: Gov. Kristi Noem

August 2, 2024

All across South Dakota, you’ve probably heard the roaring “wild hogs” across our highways and through our towns. Their roars and rumbles send a clear message: the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is back!

In many ways, the rumble of the motorcycles has become synonymous with South Dakota and Freedom. This rally has always been emblematic of free spirits – of Freedom itself. As I said in the past, “Many of the visitors… say they’re coming to South Dakota specifically because it reminds them of the America they grew up in. Free. Independent. Unburdened by the constraints and headaches that big cities… forced upon them.”

Ever since South Dakota became the only state in America to stay “Open for Business” during the pandemic, that is truer now than ever before.

That same spirit of Freedom will be in full force at this year’s rally. American flags will be everywhere! We all expect that, and we welcome it.

Last year, I also wrote that “I didn’t think I’d find so much Jesus at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.” I told the story of the Sons of Light Ministry at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, and how they host a pancake breakfast to spread the Gospel. I’ll be spending some time with the Sons of Light again this year.

Sadly, some in the media weren’t interested in that story – they were more interested in mocking me for telling it. But I’m not going to let their naysaying diminish my excitement for the Freedom – and yes, the faith – that will be found at the rally in the coming days.

I understand that Sturgis might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s no reason to take away from the experiences of anyone else – or to use the rally as an excuse to take political potshots.

Many people work hard to create a fun, exciting, and safe atmosphere for people to enjoy during the rally, and I’m grateful for all those who do – including law enforcement, EMTs, local leaders, and community members.

For years, the media has tried to use Sturgis to attack our love for Freedom and our way of life here in South Dakota. They lied about the COVID cases tied to the rally and criticized those who chose to celebrate Freedom with us. We understand by now that those criticisms come with the territory.

We are going to enjoy the rally anyway.

I can’t wait to see longtime friends and to make new ones. I can’t wait to listen to incredible concerts with excited fans. I can’t wait to celebrate our veterans, our military, and all the things that make America great.

I can’t wait for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally! And I hope to see you there.

