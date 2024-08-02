Rounds, Daines, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Prohibit DHS from Releasing Migrants with Terrorism Ties into the U.S.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and seven of their Senate colleagues recently introduced legislation that would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from releasing migrants who are designated as Known and Suspected Terrorists or Special Interest Aliens into the U.S. The Safeguarding Americans from Extremist Risk (SAFER) at the Border Act would also give states legal standing in federal court to sue DHS if their failure to adhere to this rule causes harm to the state or their citizens.

“Our wide-open southern border is not only a humanitarian crisis, but a national security crisis as well,” said Rounds. “There is absolutely no reason that an illegal migrant with ties to terrorism should be allowed into our country. I am pleased to cosponsor this legislation with Senator Daines to strengthen our border and protect Americans from those who wish to do us harm.”

“Joe Biden and Senate Democrats’ refusal to secure the southern border has resulted in the loss of American lives, and as long as migrants with criminal records and potential terrorist ties are being let into the country, our national security is at risk,” said Daines. This bill will help protect our nation against the very real and serious consequences of Joe Biden’s open southern border.”

Rounds and Daines were joined by Senators Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Click HERE for full bill text.

###