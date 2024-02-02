Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Matters of State – Why the Invasion at the Southern Border is a Threat to States’ Rights

Matters of State: Why the Invasion at the Southern Border is a Threat to States’ Rights

By: Governor Kristi Noem

February 2, 2024

For almost 250 years America has been the standard of a government of, by, and for the people. But today, the American people are not secure. We have a national security crisis at our Southern Border because the federal government is facilitating the violation of federal law.

A nation without borders is not a nation at all. A government that does not value the security of its people is not only negligent but inhumane.

When the federal government fails to uphold its duty to the people, the responsibility falls to the states. But Democrat politicians are urging President Biden to federalize the Texas National Guard. If he were to do that, it would be the first time in American history that a president activated American armed forces explicitly to stand down, to make us less safe, to not protect the United States of America. And if President Biden can do that to Texas, he can do it to South Dakota – or any other state.

Governors are Commanders in Chief of our National Guards. These soldiers report to us, not the federal government. We understand our unique situations better than a distant federal authority can. I trust Governor Abbott to make the best decisions for his National Guard, just as I make the best decisions for ours here in South Dakota.

South Dakota is directly affected by this invasion. We are affected by cartel presence on our tribal reservations; by the spread of drugs and human trafficking throughout our communities; and by the drain on our resources at the local, state, and federal level.

South Dakota was the first state in the nation to send National Guard soldiers to help. We later deployed our Lakota helicopters on a federal mission when the Biden Administration needed help with surveillance of drug traffickers. Last summer, when Governor Abbott again asked for assistance, we sent more troops.

And now, the sheer number of illegal migrants coming into the country has made it so that every state is now a border state. This isn’t just an issue for Texas and other states along the border. This is an issue for every American. And this issue is about preserving this great nation for our kids and our grandkids.

This war is primarily being fought at the southern border, but it affects us here in South Dakota, too. We might see the effects differently than Texas, but make no mistake – the open border affects everyone. It is South Dakota’s duty to protect our people.

We need to be prepared to stand united to protect our state’s constitutional right to defend ourselves. I am proud to support what Texas is doing to defend itself because I realize the consequences of what will happen if they don’t. The cartels are here in South Dakota, and they are perpetuating violence and criminal activity daily on South Dakota families. They are killing our children with their drugs and trafficking. These cartels are being fed from over the open southern border where more dangerous individuals are entering the country to destroy America from within.

It’s time to stand strong together.

###