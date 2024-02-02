Update: Congressional explorer Toby Doeden now dropping $1000 to push out videos on social media attacking me.

I had better things to do as I begin my workday here at South Dakota’s happiest political website – celebrating 19 years, and based in the lower level of my home in Brookings, when I checked Facebook… and noticed that Congressional Explorer Toby Doeden must still be butt hurt over how I pointed out he has never voted in a Republican Primary during the course of the last 20 years.

Why? Because he’s paying to run advertisements on facebook for the video he made attacking me after my pointing this out. (I’ll put up the graphic again, since it seems to have vexed him so.)

For Republicans, that’s a bad voting record. Toby, bad voting record. Bad, bad voting record!

Ultimately, it was his choice whether to participate in the Republican elections across the last 20 years, so I’m not sure why he feels the need to shoot the messenger. But, I’m guessing self-reflection to be a better person is not a tool in his toolbox.

Speaking of shooting the messenger, what’s Toby spending to attack me?

So far, there appears to be 2 flights of the amateurish ads that he started running yesterday to the tune of $900 total, which he’s targeted to an audience of 500,000 – 1,000,000 people.

That’s nearly $1000 he’s not spending to increase his name identification. He’s not using it to hire campaign staff. Not spending on stickers or flyers. Not even using it to reduce some poor single mother’s rent after he raising it by 48% this last year. Nope.

All that time, energy, and money are going towards calling me a poopy-head like a 12 year old girl on tik tok?

This campaign is over before it ever began.