Release: Economic Expansion Powered by South Dakota Ethanol Producers

Economic Expansion Powered by South Dakota Ethanol Producers

New study shows farm income could increase by $128 million annually with SAF

ONIDA, S.D. (February 1, 2024) – In a significant boost to South Dakota’s economy, the SD Ethanol Producers Association share the promising economic impacts from the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) industry, as revealed by a Decision Innovation Solutions (DIS) study, released today.

The introduction of SAF production, particularly from fats, oils, and greases (HEFA-SAF) and ethanol-to- jet (ETJ-SAF), is set to escalate ethanol production capacity in South Dakota remarkably. The potential includes an additional 400 million gallons of ethanol capacity and the establishment of new ETJ-SAF plants utilizing 426 million gallons of ethanol yearly that would require an additional 147 million bushels of corn. This also opens doors for the construction of one or more HEFA-SAF plants in South Dakota, capable of processing the soybean oil from 167 million bushels of soybeans.

The study shows the construction and operation of these facilities promise a significant economic injection over the next 25 years, with profound effects on the state’s economic growth.

Economic highlights include:

The creation of 9,089 construction jobs, adding more than $750 million into South Dakota’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and an increase of $600 million in labor income.

An addition of 5,247 permanent new jobs post-construction.

An increase in household income by $241 million.

. An impressive $667 million boost to South Dakota’s GDP.

To fully realize the potential of SAF, the study shows it’s crucial to establish a stable public policy environment and develop carbon capture and sequestration opportunities for ethanol producers. While some ETJ-SAF can be produced from ethanol plants capable of onsite CO2 sequestration, meeting the full demand requires further innovation and support.

The South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association are committed to advancing the state’s economic well-being and job opportunities. We are poised to propel economic development and employment in South Dakota, and we need carbon capture and storage pipelines to get there.

To read the full study, go to: https://sdethanol.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/South_Dakota_Sustainable_Aviation_Fuel_for_the_-Future.pdf

