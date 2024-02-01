He has been healed! Congressional explorer Toby Doeden shakes off his illness in time to attack me.

My text messaging and my phone just started blowing up first thing this afternoon today. It started off with “Congrats on being Toby’s new opponent!” with the following image attached:

“Pat Powers is one of the dirtiest you’ll find in South Dakota.” Well.. that kind of hurts. I took a shower yesterday whether I needed it or not! Had a dental appointment, and I was trying to be polite.

Oh! it wasn’t about hygiene? It was actually about the fact I write about South Dakota politics. (SDWC birthday alert – and have done so for 19 years next week). So it’s nothing I haven’t heard before. I’m quite sure I’m awful and disliked by politicians and dogs alike. One of my daughters who saw this remarked that “He picked good photos of you.” Well, thank God for that!

I mean, I’d hate to get in a candidate’s head and have them use bad photos of me.

Mrs. Dakotawarcollege – who is far brighter than me, hence the Dr. in front of her name – did notice one thing. That Toby appears to have completely recovered and found himself healed from the sudden onset of illness that triggered his forced cancellation from speaking to Brown County Republicans today. The affliction that supposedly left him so infirm and frail that he couldn’t address the Republican faithful in his own hometown.

Clearly Toby has turned around one of the worst cases of the 24 hour I-don’t-vote-in-republican-primaries influenza viruses that we’ve ever seen. Thankfully your thoughts and prayers for this congressional explorer have healed him like it was a gosh darned tent revival. Either that or it was Ivermectin.

Whatever the reason for his equally sudden cure, it clearly healed him enough to provide newfound strength to go after someone who looked up voter records.

I’m not sure how to best commemorate the occasion.

Probably a button.

I’ll see about getting some made. They’re durable, and there’s a chance it may be a long campaign.