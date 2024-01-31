Thoughts and prayers to ‘congressional explorer’ Toby Doeden who has suddenly taken ill, and can no longer speak to Brown County Republicans.

I just got word that Congressional Explorer Toby Doeden who had been booked to speak to the Brown County Republicans on Thursday… and whom we found out appears to have not voted in a Republican Primary during the last 20 years (in case you needed a reminder)..

..has suddenly taken ill, and can no longer speak to the group of Republicans who regularly do vote in the primary.

Please keep Toby in your thoughts and prayers as he combats this serious illness which prevented him from conversing with the Republicans who were planning to attend tomorrow.

Hopefully it’s not COVID, because as he told us earlier, the vaccine is a plot by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

(He might have to get over to the local vet for some Ivermectin.)