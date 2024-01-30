Toby Doeden to speak to Brown County GOP Group. Why? Being Republican has never been important to him before.

Word is that ‘Congressional explorer’ Toby Doeden is speaking at the Brown County Republican lunch on Thursday this week. The thought that comes to my mind is “why?” Why would he want to start addressing Republicans in South Dakota? Because as far as I can tell, the word Republican has never been important to him before.

If you look at his website or the materials he’s issued to date, he claims to be ‘conservative’ constantly, trying to pretend that the term means something to him. But he’s not once indicated any interest in representing South Dakota Republicans. So why start now?

A couple of times, he’s thrown out the term RINO in reference to his opponent, trying to pretend he understands what it stands for. But.. Has he ever put his money where his mouth is, and actually supported the Republican Party?

Reviewing a number of sources, including the Federal Elections Commission, Political Money Line, and followthemoney.org, reviewing both State and Federal donations, the only donation towards Republican candidates or committees that you can find for Toby Doeden is a whopping $180 that he sent on the “Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee” on January 23rd of 2023. What, did Toby make a donation because he wanted a hat?

So, the answer to that question about supporting the GOP? Appears to be no.

Let’s keep going.. Because there’s other places to check regarding Toby’s participation in the political process. Not every type of support is financial. So asking the question, can we see how active in Republican politics Toby has been in the past?

Here’s where I stumbled across something particularly interesting.

According to records, I cannot find where Toby has ever voted in a Republican Primary.

He has .. well, mostly, voted in the general election. I see in his voter history that he voted in the ‘04, ‘08, ’10, ’12, ’16, ’18, ‘20 & ‘22 general elections. But nothing in a Republican primary.

If the voter history record is accurate, it appears that Toby Doeden has not voted in a Republican primary in the nearly 20 years’ time that I can find records for.

It looks like Toby doesn’t refer to himself as a Republican in his materials, hasn’t really supported the Republican Party or it’s candidates, and it doesn’t appear he votes in Republican primaries. So why is he looking for face time in front of the Brown County Republicans now?

Of course, it’s because he wants something. As opposed to running as an independent or a Democrat, He wants to use the Republican Party.

Compared to the person Toby is running against, Dusty Johnson, Dusty has probably been kicking around the SDGOP for longer than I have, and I’ve got over 35 years in. Active and identifying as a Republican since his Teenage Republican days, Dusty has been an active and visible part of the GOP ever since. Check that box off.

In terms of supporting the GOP statewide, he’s been doing that as a volunteer, staffer, serving in the Republican party, and in a hundred other roles, supporting local GOP groups and candidates in deed, helping to raise money, or just writing a check for the good of the party and/or it’s candidates.

During the last several campaigns, whether he has a race or not, Dusty has been on the ground himself, as well as insisting his volunteers support many of the legislative and local Republicans running. If he’s walking in a parade, they’re carrying other Republican signs too. Another check box.

It also goes without saying that Dusty hasn’t missed voting in a primary or general election, but you knew that. Green check here.

Referring back to Toby Doeden speaking to the Brown County Republican group, when Toby is there he’s going to be asking for a lot of names. Even moreso if and when he gets outside of Aberdeen city limits. Compared to when Dusty speaks to GOP groups across the state and knows most of the names of people in any given room.

If a candidate is going to go up and ask for support to represent the Republican party, I think it’s valid to ask whether this is going to be a one-sided relationship. Because in this potential race, it looks like one of them has walked the walk with the Republican Party for more years than many can count.

The other one? Looks to be a Republican in name only, and it’s a pretty short and one-sided relationship, at that.