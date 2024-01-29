Gov. Noem to Address Joint Session of SD Legislature on Border Warzone
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem requested a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature to provide a briefing on the warzone at America’s Southern Border. House and Senate leadership quickly accepted the governor’s request. You can read the full letter here.
“I will address the joint session of the legislature on the current situation at the border and the potential South Dakota response,” wrote Governor Noem. “Because of the dire situation, it is pertinent that we have this conversation quickly.”
This joint session would make South Dakota the first state in the nation to take the rare step of calling a joint session to support Texas. The joint session will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2pm CT.
###
7 thoughts on “Gov. Noem to Address Joint Session of SD Legislature on Border Warzone”
We have such a short session and she is wasting time on this political stunt by someone so desperate to be on the Trump ticket and make national news?
The border should have been secured 16 years ago. You hush your anti-Noem rhetoric.
He has been programmed well by herr cory shortyberger.
More performative nonsense. The real “warzone” is the fight among Republican governors to get their photo ops in on the one mile of the Rio Grande where they tour in airboats and camo.
What you gonna do guv? Get the legislature to adopt a resolution that censures in advance, Thune, Rounds, and Johnson, if they go so far as to agree to a reasonable compromise that most Republicans have supported for years? Totally meaningless and unserious. And she wants to be his VP!!!
All in the name of Trump.
Should be interesting to watch Noem supporters who cant stand Trump ignore the cognitive dissonance of their poster girl making an absolute show of herself to court his VP nom.
It’s interesting and yet frustrating to watch the general cognitive dissonance of anyone who says they are a democrat.
Trump’s idea of a “bad bill” is one that protects America and Americans but he doesn’t get to take credit for.