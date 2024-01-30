Senator John Thune’s Year End FEC report for 2023: $238k raised, $368k spent, $17.8m cash on hand.

Senator John Thune ended 2023 on a high note, according to his latest Federal Elections Commission report:

Friends of Thune YE 2023 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Raising $237,651.00, and transferring in $115,835.00 from authorized committees, Senator Thune’s final report of the year shows $726,959.96 in receipts, after interest.

Against this, the committee had operating expenditures and other disbursements of $367,609.33, leaving him with $17,795,642.29 cash on hand at the close of the year.

Not a bad position to be in.