Toby Doeden update: A free meal & cash bar tonight. And Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a plot by the superwealthy to push the COVID vaccine

I was noticing that “Congressional explorer” Toby Doeden has placed advertising over at the Dakota Scout, once again using “general public political advertising to publicize (his) intention to campaign,” despite the fact he has not registered a committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC). Also saw that Doeden is hosting an event in Aberdeen tonight, featuring a cash bar & free meal, and the mayor of Aberdeen promoting his exploratory effort.

Did they need the cash bar, or the mayor of Aberdeen to get people to attend?

So what will the topic of the event be? Given Doeden’s history of postings to the Internet, I’d say that we could hear about America’s most important topic.. the state of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance, and how it’s a plot by the superwealthy to push the COVID vaccine!

“Reportedly, #traviskelce was paid $20m to push the covid vaccine… And you thought Travis and Taylor Swift dating was organic and cute. When will ALL Americans wake up and realize that the super wealthy control what you do, what you think, and soon will control even more.”

And that person who publicly posted that to facebook wants to actually represent our state in Congress?

Oooookayyy…