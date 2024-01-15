Guest Column: Stronger, Healthier SD GOP, an Open Letter to Republican Party by House Majority Leader Will Mortenson

Stronger, Healthier SD GOP, an Open Letter to Republican Party

by Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Fort Pierre)

I remember my first GOP convention vividly. So much enthusiasm for our candidates and our causes. So much pride in our state and our core values. So much community, kindness, and shared history. Since then, I’ve been a state party employee, a county delegate, and worked hand-in-hand with the state party and county party on a variety of causes. I’m a proud Republican and care deeply about the trajectory of our party and state over the next several decades.

That’s why I was encouraged that Rep. Tyler Tordsen introduced HJR 5001. That measure would submit the question to the voters: should nominees for statewide office be chosen through Primaries or Conventions? Rep. Tordsen’s resolution would open up our nomination process to every Republican from the grassroots voters to the county party officials to the state Chairman, and everyone in between. Our primary voters would decide who should be our nominee in the general elections in November. The proposal will make our party stronger and healthier.

In recent years, the convention devolved from a party promotion and unity event to a forum for political knife-fighting by party insiders. The sense of enthusiasm, pride, and community was replaced by partisan infighting, which started as a national phenomenon and has gradually infected our state as well. HJR 5001 gives us a chance to return the convention to its prior purpose: getting Republicans together to meet, share enthusiasm, and get prepared to help our candidates and our causes succeed on the ballot at the November general election.

Today, our system shuts out too many voters. It vests all authority in the few-hundred who sign up to go to convention. The last couple statements are tough for me to admit. I know these party delegates personally. Many are close friends of mine. But, just because I know the party delegates and like them doesn’t mean we should not include the hundreds of thousands of Republican voters I don’t know. We need to consider what is best for our state and the voters, not just what is good for our friends.

A little over a year ago, the Republicans in the House of Representatives elected me to be their Majority Leader. I have worked hard to serve the caucus members and advance causes where we take caucus positions. I took over a caucus that had been fractured in years past. Decisions were made top-down, and rank-and-file members felt like they had no voice. I was resolved to change that. Our caucus was made healthier, stronger, and more cohesive by giving every member a voice. We have had less infighting and we are getting more conservative victories ever since. I believe the same will happen with our state party with the enactment of HJR 5001.

I know full-well that many county party officials and convention delegates will disagree with me. I know many of my caucus members disagree with this position (that’s OK: I work for them, not the other way around). I have been talking all weekend to former colleagues and friends from across the state, really digging into ways to make our state party better. That is a good thing. We shouldn’t vilify one another over attempts at the same goal: party strength, health, and unity. We have important battles to come in this state. If we want to win them, we need a robust party where all Republicans get a voice. I hope you’ll consider joining me in supporting HJR 5001.