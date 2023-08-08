Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Sturgis: The Fastest and Freest

Sturgis: The Fastest and Freest

By: Governor Kristi Noem

August 4, 2023

South Dakotans are a proud people. We are proud of our upbringings, our small-town values, and our old-fashioned work ethic. There is one thing, though, that we South Dakotans are prouder of than anything else.

Freedom.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is one of the most iconic celebrations of Freedom in the United States of America. It’s a good thing it takes place every year in the Freest state in the nation!

For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from all over to experience the beauty and the Freedom of South Dakota. They hop on their bikes and explore this great open country through our open roads. These folks come here because they love their fast bikes and Freedom – and we love to have them here.

The 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just getting ramped up. From August 4th-13th events will be happening all over the Black Hills. I can’t wait to be out there to say hey to all of the Freedom-loving folks in town for the ten-day affair.

For just over a month, our “Freedom Works Here” campaign has been recruiting hard working Americans to move their families to South Dakota. The momentum of this campaign has been incredible. We’ve had over 4,000 people apply to move to South Dakota, and over 800 are in the final stages of the process.

We aren’t slowing down now. In fact, I recently made a special announcement that the “Freedom Works Here” campaign was about to get faster…up to 200 miles an hour faster.

The “Freedom Works Here” NASCAR stock car will be at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip during the Rally. Folks will be able to get a close look at the vehicle that will be racing to recruit workers to the Freest state in America.

To me, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has always been a symbol of our Freedom. That became even more true in 2020. In the midst of a pandemic, when some states were forcing businesses to shut down and cancelling any and every public event, we still held the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis went on without a hitch, completely shattering the media’s pandemic narrative. The 2020 Rally made it clear that South Dakota was thriving without mandates and lockdowns – and Sturgis became a symbol of Freedom to the entire country.

This all led to the 2021 Rally being one of the biggest in history, with American flags waving constantly. I am looking forward to feeling that patriotic energy at this year’s Rally.

South Dakota has become a beacon of Freedom for the nation – and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a part of that. With our economy growing faster than ever, and our people reaping the benefits, it’s time for us to kick of the fastest and the Freest event in the United States of America.

It’s time for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally!

