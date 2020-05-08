Governor Noem Announces House District 22 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that she is appointing Lynn Schneider of Huron to represent District 22 in the South Dakota State House of Representatives. Schneider will succeed the late Rep. Bob Glanzer, who passed away last month.

Schneider, a Republican, was born and raised south of Huron and is a graduate of Huron High School and Huron College. Schneider retired in 2017 as CEO of American Bank and Trust after a 45-year career in banking, beginning with the Farm Credit Service and continuing with Farmers and Merchants Bank and American Bank and Trust. Over the years, he has been active in many community organizations and causes in the Huron area.

Schneider was a close friend and brother-in-law of Rep. Glanzer and served as treasurer for Rep. Glanzer’s legislative campaigns. He and his wife, Gloria, have three sons and eight grandchildren.

“I want to thank Lynn Schneider for stepping into this important role,” said Gov. Noem. “Lynn’s family and the Huron community suffered a great loss with Bob’s passing. I appreciate that Lynn has agreed to continue Bob’s legacy of service to his community and to our state in this way.”

Schneider’s appointment is effective immediately and will continue for the remainder of Rep. Glanzer’s current term, which runs through the end of this calendar year. Although no regular legislative session will be held during that time, Schneider would serve during a potential special session, and could also participate in the legislature’s interim committee work.

Rep. Glanzer was also a candidate for reelection at the time of his death and was not opposed in the June primary. The Republican Central Committees in Beadle and Kingsbury counties, which make up District 22, will meet at a later time to name a candidate to take Rep. Glanzer’s place on the November general election ballot.

